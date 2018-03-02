Federal Reserve

February’s top and bottom performing funds

Concerns about rising interest rates in the US resulted in a nerve-jangling start of February for share investors. [...]

2 March 2018
Last Week in the City: Trump threatens trade war

This week US President Donald Trump threatened a trade war, a number of famous high street names, including Toys [...]

2 March 2018
Despite the volatility there’s much for US markets to celebrate

There was no escaping reports of US stock market volatility throughout February. Yet oddly, despite Wall Street [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
Fed chair willing to hike rates faster if necessary

On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s prepared comments to Congress were released ahead of [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
New Fed boss Jerome Powell says "gradual" rate rises are needed

Jerome Powell opened his innings as head of the world’s most powerful central bank today with a bullish view [...]

27 February 2018
Fed minutes signal growing confidence in raising rates

The Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee signalled a more upbeat mood surrounding inflation in the minutes [...]

21 February 2018
Don't worry about rising bond yields

The market was spooked by the recent rise in bond yields as data implied that US interest rates could rise at [...]

21 February 2018
Shares
Stock markets slide as US inflation surprises on the upside

US inflation rose faster than expected in January, sending bond yields higher amid fears over central bank tightening [...]

14 February 2018
Stock markets remain in volatile mood

If you can make sense of what is going on in equities markets right now you’ll make a fortune. [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
Global markets are correcting not crashing

When it came, the correction looked brutal: $4 trillion wiped off global stocks in a single day. [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
Does the sell-off signal the start of a bear market?

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, was the overriding concern for stock market investors as we entered 2018. [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
Rise of passive investment could see stock markets tumble even further

Stock markets turned red again on Monday, as last week's sell-off maintained its grip on trading floors throughout [...]

5 February 2018
DEBATE: Will Janet Yellen’s departure signal a shift in US monetary policy?

Will Janet Yellen’s departure from the Federal Reserve signal a shift in US monetary policy? [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
US stocks slide to biggest loss under Trump presidency on inflation fears

US stock markets ended the week last night with the biggest single-day loss of the Trump era, as investors adjusted [...]

3 February 2018
Shares
That was quick: Janet Yellen's already bagged herself a new job

Janet Yellen's tenure as Federal Reserve Chair might end this weekend, but instead of taking a well-earned break, [...]

2 February 2018
