Cobham (COB)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 133.70p Today's change: +1.79%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 133.70p 5 day change: +2.49%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 133.70p 6 month change: -1.91%

Contact details

Address: Brook Road, Wimborne, Dorset, England
Phone: +44 (0)1202 882020
Fax: +44 (0)1202 840523
Website: www.cobham.com

Company information

Cobham operates in three primary business sectors: aerospace systems, avionics and flight operations and services. It designs and makes equipment, specialised systems and components used within the search and rescue, civil and defence aviation, marine, aerospace, homeland security and communication markets.

Cobham returns to profit, but its boss warns of "fickle" government budgets

Cobham returns to profit, but its boss warns of "fickle" government budgets

Cobham returned to profit in 2017 after an "encouraging" first year of its turnaround programme, but the firm's [...]

1 March 2018
Views
243
Cobham boss: Helicopter unit workers' fake degrees had no impact on safety

Cobham boss: Helicopter unit workers' fake degrees had no impact on safety

The purchasing of fake degrees by staff in Cobham's helicopter unit had no impact on safety and has been dealt [...]

17 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
718
City Moves for 22 December 2017 - who's switching jobs?

City Moves for 22 December 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover snacks, defence and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

22 December 2017
Shares
13
Views
405
Cobham shares rise as defence group updates on 'challenging' turnaround

Cobham shares rise as defence group updates on 'challenging' turnaround

Manufacturer Cobham today updated the market on its restructuring programme and said expectations for the annual [...]

15 November 2017
Shares
2
Views
725
Cobham brings former Airbus UK boss on board

Cobham brings former Airbus UK boss on board

Former Airbus UK boss Paul Kahn has spread his wings to join aerospace and defence firm Cobham as president of [...]

26 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
555
Troubled defence firm Cobham reveals the result of its rights issue

Troubled defence firm Cobham reveals the result of its rights issue

Cobham has raised around £500m in its second deeply discounted rights issue in less than a year. [...]

5 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
696
Cobham first quarter flies in line with expectation after bumper turbulence

Cobham first quarter flies in line with expectation after bumper turbulence

Cobham has said its first quarter trading has come in line with expectations, off the back of a slew of profit [...]

27 April 2017
Views
319
Cobham reveals it will raise more than £500m in its rights issue

Cobham reveals it will raise more than £500m in its rights issue

Troubled aerospace and defence firm Cobham has revealed it will raise around £512.4m in its rights issue to [...]

28 March 2017
Shares
2
Views
590
Cobham faces investigation by the financial watchdog

Cobham faces investigation by the financial watchdog

The financial watchdog has launched an investigation into the handling of inside information at defence and aerospace [...]

27 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
498
Former Cobham boss heads across Atlantic with £1m payoff

Former Cobham boss heads across Atlantic with £1m payoff

The former head of Cobham will be given a golden goodbye of nearly £1m after quitting the firm last year in the [...]

20 March 2017
Shares
3
Views
872
Apprentices may be cure for post Brexit labour shortages

Apprentices may be cure for post Brexit labour shortages

Apprentices can help bridge the gap of labour shortages if the UK loses access to skilled workers following Brexit, [...]

6 March 2017
Shares
24
Views
505
Here's how City analysts reacted to Cobham's new £500m rights issue

Here's how City analysts reacted to Cobham's new £500m rights issue

Today, embattled defence giant Cobham announced a £500m rights issue at the same time as it unveiled a 37 per [...]

2 March 2017
Views
1,989
Cobham unveils £500m rights issue as profits fall by a third

Cobham unveils £500m rights issue as profits fall by a third

Troubled defence giant Cobham today announced a £500m rights issue - as it unveiled a 37 per cent fall in pre-tax [...]

2 March 2017
Views
841
Cobham shares are in a nosedive after yet another profit warning

Cobham shares are in a nosedive after yet another profit warning

Troubled aerospace and defence firm Cobham's shares dropped more than 20 per cent this morning after it issued [...]

16 February 2017
Views
1,595
Cobham shares in a flat spin after revealing 2016 flop

Cobham shares in a flat spin after revealing 2016 flop

Cobham shares tanked nearly 20 per cent this morning after culling its dividend in the wake of annual results [...]

11 January 2017
Views
722

Content tagged with "Cobham"