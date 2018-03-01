All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 133.70p Today's change: +1.79%
Price: 133.70p 5 day change: +2.49%
Price: 133.70p 6 month change: -1.91%
Address: Brook Road, Wimborne, Dorset, England
Phone: +44 (0)1202 882020
Fax: +44 (0)1202 840523
Website: www.cobham.com
Cobham operates in three primary business sectors: aerospace systems, avionics and flight operations and services. It designs and makes equipment, specialised systems and components used within the search and rescue, civil and defence aviation, marine, aerospace, homeland security and communication markets.
Cobham returned to profit in 2017 after an "encouraging" first year of its turnaround programme, but the firm's [...]
The purchasing of fake degrees by staff in Cobham's helicopter unit had no impact on safety and has been dealt [...]
Today's City Moves cover snacks, defence and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]
Manufacturer Cobham today updated the market on its restructuring programme and said expectations for the annual [...]
Former Airbus UK boss Paul Kahn has spread his wings to join aerospace and defence firm Cobham as president of [...]
Cobham has raised around £500m in its second deeply discounted rights issue in less than a year. [...]
Cobham has said its first quarter trading has come in line with expectations, off the back of a slew of profit [...]
Troubled aerospace and defence firm Cobham has revealed it will raise around £512.4m in its rights issue to [...]
The financial watchdog has launched an investigation into the handling of inside information at defence and aerospace [...]
The former head of Cobham will be given a golden goodbye of nearly £1m after quitting the firm last year in the [...]
Apprentices can help bridge the gap of labour shortages if the UK loses access to skilled workers following Brexit, [...]
Today, embattled defence giant Cobham announced a £500m rights issue at the same time as it unveiled a 37 per [...]
Troubled defence giant Cobham today announced a £500m rights issue - as it unveiled a 37 per cent fall in pre-tax [...]
Troubled aerospace and defence firm Cobham's shares dropped more than 20 per cent this morning after it issued [...]
Cobham shares tanked nearly 20 per cent this morning after culling its dividend in the wake of annual results [...]
