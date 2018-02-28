Centrica (CNA)

Address: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1753 494900
Fax: +44 (0)1753 494909
Website: www.centrica.co.uk

Centrica is the supply side of the former British Gas. The company supplies gas and electricity and offers a range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services.

The market share of the Big Six energy firms is now at a record low

The market share of the Big Six energy firms is now at a record low

The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]

28 February 2018
Views
248
The energy secretary has asked Big Six firms not to challenge the price cap

The energy secretary has asked Big Six firms not to challenge the price cap

The energy secretary has asked Big Six energy firms not to block the passage of new legislation for a price cap [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
368
New powers to cap energy tariffs are being pushed through parliament

New powers to cap energy tariffs are being pushed through parliament

A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]

26 February 2018
Views
157
British Gas owner cuts 4,000 jobs but shares are up – here's why

British Gas owner cuts 4,000 jobs but shares are up – here's why

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, is to cut 4,000 jobs after losing swathes of customers. [...]

22 February 2018
Views
739
"We regret this deeply": Profits plunge at British Gas owner Centrica

"We regret this deeply": Profits plunge at British Gas owner Centrica

The boss of British Gas owner Centrica today apologised for delivering a "very poor shareholder experience" as [...]

22 February 2018
Views
500
Big Six energy firms criticise price cap plans as risk to competition

Big Six energy firms criticise price cap plans as risk to competition

Bosses at the Big Six energy firms today hit back at government plans for caps on energy tariffs, telling MPs [...]

19 December 2017
Shares
11
Views
510
Big Six firms are facing questions on the energy price cap this week

Big Six firms are facing questions on the energy price cap this week

A committee of MPs will this week question some of the Big Six energy companies on the impact a cap on energy [...]

17 December 2017
Shares
4
Views
438
British Gas owner Centrica has launched a new company

British Gas owner Centrica has launched a new company

Centrica has launched a new company as a jont venture with Norwegian energy firm Bayerngas Norge. [...]

11 December 2017
Shares
6
Views
1,549
Here's why British Gas owner Centrica's shares are slumping

Here's why British Gas owner Centrica's shares are slumping

British Gas owner Centrica has announced a "disappointing" performance in today's trading update, as it said that [...]

23 November 2017
Shares
5
Views
3,139
British Gas is scrapping standard variable tariffs for new customers

British Gas is scrapping standard variable tariffs for new customers

British Gas owner Centrica has announced it is ditching the standard variable tariff (SVT) for new customers [...]

20 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
879
Investors await Centrica's update as shares sit at a more than 10-year low

Investors await Centrica's update as shares sit at a more than 10-year low

British Gas owner Centrica will release a third quarter trading update this week amid a government push to [...]

19 November 2017
Views
1,291
Centrica expands its smart home devices into Italy through Eni partnership

Centrica expands its smart home devices into Italy through Eni partnership

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, today announced it was making a move into the Italian market with its Hive [...]

14 November 2017
Shares
12
Views
527
Centrica CEO tries to plug share price slide by hoovering up stock

Centrica CEO tries to plug share price slide by hoovering up stock

The chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica has attempted to reverse the company's tumbling share price, [...]

9 October 2017
Views
2,222
Groups slam May's energy price cap as Centrica shares tumble

Groups slam May's energy price cap as Centrica shares tumble

Business groups have slammed Theresa May's pledge to cap energy prices, claiming her free speech "rhetoric" was [...]

4 October 2017
Shares
14
Views
2,412
Energy bills are now rising at their fastest in three years

Energy bills are now rising at their fastest in three years

A spate of price hikes by UK energy providers has pushed up bills by the most in three years, new research has [...]

21 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
357

