All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 141.80p Today's change: +0.11%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 141.80p 5 day change: -0.14%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 141.80p 6 month change: -26.07%
Address: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1753 494900
Fax: +44 (0)1753 494909
Website: www.centrica.co.uk
Centrica is the supply side of the former British Gas. The company supplies gas and electricity and offers a range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services.
The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]
The energy secretary has asked Big Six energy firms not to block the passage of new legislation for a price cap [...]
A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]
Centrica, the owner of British Gas, is to cut 4,000 jobs after losing swathes of customers. [...]
The boss of British Gas owner Centrica today apologised for delivering a "very poor shareholder experience" as [...]
Bosses at the Big Six energy firms today hit back at government plans for caps on energy tariffs, telling MPs [...]
A committee of MPs will this week question some of the Big Six energy companies on the impact a cap on energy [...]
Centrica has launched a new company as a jont venture with Norwegian energy firm Bayerngas Norge. [...]
British Gas owner Centrica has announced a "disappointing" performance in today's trading update, as it said that [...]
British Gas owner Centrica has announced it is ditching the standard variable tariff (SVT) for new customers [...]
British Gas owner Centrica will release a third quarter trading update this week amid a government push to [...]
Centrica, the owner of British Gas, today announced it was making a move into the Italian market with its Hive [...]
The chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica has attempted to reverse the company's tumbling share price, [...]
Business groups have slammed Theresa May's pledge to cap energy prices, claiming her free speech "rhetoric" was [...]
A spate of price hikes by UK energy providers has pushed up bills by the most in three years, new research has [...]
Content tagged with "Centrica"