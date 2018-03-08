All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 14.20p Today's change: +0.00%
Price: 14.20p 5 day change: +0%
Price: 14.20p 6 month change: -68.41%
Address: Carillion House, 84 Salop Street, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1902 422 431
Fax: +44 (0) 1902 316 165
Website: www.carillionplc.com
Provides expertise in commercial and industrial building, refurbishment, civil engineering, road and rail construction and maintenance, mechanical and electrical services, facilities management and PFI Solutions.
