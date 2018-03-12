Cadbury

Lego builds its way to top of UK consumer brand rankings

Lego builds its way to top of UK consumer brand rankings

Danish toymaker Lego has been voted the UK’s number one consumer brand in a survey of British shoppers. [...]

12 March 2018
Jaguar Land Rover and Cadbury production stopped by water shortage

Jaguar Land Rover and Cadbury production stopped by water shortage

Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover and chocolate giant Cadbury were today forced to stop production at their separate [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
15
Views
964
Seizing the opportunities of Brexit for Brand Britain

Seizing the opportunities of Brexit for Brand Britain

Regardless of where you stand on it, and on the 11 Conservative MPs who rebelled and handed Theresa May her first [...]

15 December 2017
Shares
34
Views
647
Revamp of the Takeover Code offers a Cadbury fudge

Revamp of the Takeover Code offers a Cadbury fudge

What links a chocolate factory near Birmingham, a tub of Flora margarine and a British-designed chip that tells [...]

22 September 2017
Shares
2
Views
401
The woman blamed for cutting Cadbury jobs has stepped down from Mondelez

The woman blamed for cutting Cadbury jobs has stepped down from Mondelez

Irene Rosenfeld, the former Kraft boss who became a figure of hate after its takeover of Cadbury's in 2010, has [...]

2 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
288
Shrinkflation: Yes, sweets are getting smaller, but prices aren't falling

Shrinkflation: Yes, sweets are getting smaller, but prices aren't falling

Got a sweet tooth? Then prepare to be annoyed - and possibly vindicated, because the Office for National Statistics [...]

24 July 2017
Shares
11
Views
852
City grandee and philanthropist Sir Paul Judge has died, aged 68

City grandee and philanthropist Sir Paul Judge has died, aged 68

City grandee Sir Paul Judge has died, aged 68. [...]

23 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
638
Could Cadbury be one step away from launching its own version of a KitKat?

Could Cadbury be one step away from launching its own version of a KitKat?

Cadbury is one step closer to being free to make its own version of a KitKat, after the Court of Appeal rejected [...]

17 May 2017
Shares
2
Views
189
Roll on 2022: Premier Foods locks in deal with Cadbury owner

Roll on 2022: Premier Foods locks in deal with Cadbury owner

Premier Foods will make some of Cadbury’s best-loved cake treats until at least 2022 after today agreeing a [...]

8 May 2017
Shares
4
Views
299
Strong dollar eats into Mondelez sales outside of the US

Strong dollar eats into Mondelez sales outside of the US

Mondelez International, the maker of Oreos and Cadbury chocolate, reported a slump in holiday-quarter sales and [...]

7 February 2017
Shares
3
Views
245
LinkedIn's unveiled a job of the week and it's pretty sweet

LinkedIn's unveiled a job of the week and it's pretty sweet

Feeling hungry for a new challenge? Have a taste for adventure and want to apply for a new job? [...]

7 February 2017
Shares
325
Views
2,754
Nobody panic, but your KitKat and Dairy Milk could be about to shrink

Nobody panic, but your KitKat and Dairy Milk could be about to shrink

Chocolate lovers could be about to witness some sleight of hand worthy of Willie Wonka - and might want to start [...]

5 February 2017
Shares
51
Views
479
Should employers start helping employees with housing?

Should employers start helping employees with housing?

There’s nothing new about employers building houses for their employees. [...]

4 February 2017
Shares
39
Views
594
Check out the Premier League's delicious new sponsor

Check out the Premier League's delicious new sponsor

The Premier League has a new sponsor, and it's sweeter than your average: Cadbury. [...]

24 January 2017
Shares
47
Views
2,468
And you thought 2016 was bad - Cadbury Freddos are soon going to cost 30p

And you thought 2016 was bad - Cadbury Freddos are soon going to cost 30p

As if we didn't have enough to deal with this Friday 13th, with Snowmageddon raging on (we're told), now Cadbury's [...]

13 January 2017
Shares
5
Views
246

Content tagged with "Cadbury"