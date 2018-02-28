British Gas

The market share of the Big Six energy firms is now at a record low

The market share of the Big Six energy firms is now at a record low

The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]

28 February 2018
Views
248
RBS’s return to profit welcome but will taxpayers ever see their £45bn?

RBS’s return to profit welcome but will taxpayers ever see their £45bn?

On Friday, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reported its first annual profit in a decade. [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
707
New powers to cap energy tariffs are being pushed through parliament

New powers to cap energy tariffs are being pushed through parliament

A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]

26 February 2018
Views
157
British Gas owner cuts 4,000 jobs but shares are up – here's why

British Gas owner cuts 4,000 jobs but shares are up – here's why

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, is to cut 4,000 jobs after losing swathes of customers. [...]

22 February 2018
Views
739
"We regret this deeply": Profits plunge at British Gas owner Centrica

"We regret this deeply": Profits plunge at British Gas owner Centrica

The boss of British Gas owner Centrica today apologised for delivering a "very poor shareholder experience" as [...]

22 February 2018
Views
500
Big Six firms are facing questions on the energy price cap this week

Big Six firms are facing questions on the energy price cap this week

A committee of MPs will this week question some of the Big Six energy companies on the impact a cap on energy [...]

17 December 2017
Shares
4
Views
438
Here's why British Gas owner Centrica's shares are slumping

Here's why British Gas owner Centrica's shares are slumping

British Gas owner Centrica has announced a "disappointing" performance in today's trading update, as it said that [...]

23 November 2017
Shares
5
Views
3,139
British Gas is scrapping standard variable tariffs for new customers

British Gas is scrapping standard variable tariffs for new customers

British Gas owner Centrica has announced it is ditching the standard variable tariff (SVT) for new customers [...]

20 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
879
Centrica expands its smart home devices into Italy through Eni partnership

Centrica expands its smart home devices into Italy through Eni partnership

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, today announced it was making a move into the Italian market with its Hive [...]

14 November 2017
Shares
12
Views
527
Centrica CEO tries to plug share price slide by hoovering up stock

Centrica CEO tries to plug share price slide by hoovering up stock

The chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica has attempted to reverse the company's tumbling share price, [...]

9 October 2017
Views
2,222
Groups slam May's energy price cap as Centrica shares tumble

Groups slam May's energy price cap as Centrica shares tumble

Business groups have slammed Theresa May's pledge to cap energy prices, claiming her free speech "rhetoric" was [...]

4 October 2017
Shares
14
Views
2,412
Energy bills are now rising at their fastest in three years

Energy bills are now rising at their fastest in three years

A spate of price hikes by UK energy providers has pushed up bills by the most in three years, new research has [...]

21 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
357
Here's why Friday will be energy customers' most expensive day this year

Here's why Friday will be energy customers' most expensive day this year

This Friday is set to be the most expensive day for millions of energy customers this year as British Gas price [...]

13 September 2017
Shares
9
Views
369
Mistakes on energy bills cost consumers more than £100m last year

Mistakes on energy bills cost consumers more than £100m last year

Billing mistakes made by energy companies cost UK consumers more than £100m over the last year, data to be published [...]

16 August 2017
Shares
25
Views
287
British Gas has caused a spike in people switching energy provider

British Gas has caused a spike in people switching energy provider

The number of people switching energy provider spiked after British Gas said it was planning to hike prices. [...]

14 August 2017
Shares
13
Views
362

Content tagged with "British Gas"