The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]
On Friday, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reported its first annual profit in a decade. [...]
A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]
Centrica, the owner of British Gas, is to cut 4,000 jobs after losing swathes of customers. [...]
The boss of British Gas owner Centrica today apologised for delivering a "very poor shareholder experience" as [...]
A committee of MPs will this week question some of the Big Six energy companies on the impact a cap on energy [...]
British Gas owner Centrica has announced a "disappointing" performance in today's trading update, as it said that [...]
British Gas owner Centrica has announced it is ditching the standard variable tariff (SVT) for new customers [...]
Centrica, the owner of British Gas, today announced it was making a move into the Italian market with its Hive [...]
The chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica has attempted to reverse the company's tumbling share price, [...]
Business groups have slammed Theresa May's pledge to cap energy prices, claiming her free speech "rhetoric" was [...]
A spate of price hikes by UK energy providers has pushed up bills by the most in three years, new research has [...]
This Friday is set to be the most expensive day for millions of energy customers this year as British Gas price [...]
Billing mistakes made by energy companies cost UK consumers more than £100m over the last year, data to be published [...]
The number of people switching energy provider spiked after British Gas said it was planning to hike prices. [...]
Content tagged with "British Gas"