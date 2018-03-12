All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 478.20p Today's change: +0.67%
Price: 478.20p 5 day change: +1.4%
Price: 478.20p 6 month change: +5.71%
Address: 1 St James Square, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 7496 4000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7496 4570
Website: www.bp.com
Oil giant BP moved into the top bracket of oil companies in the late nineties with the acquisitions of US concerns Amoco and Atlantic Richfield. More geared to oil production and exploration than its main rivals, BP has moved into the former Soviet Union to secure future production as its current key assets in the North Sea and Alaska wind down.
