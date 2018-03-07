BHP Billiton (BLT)

Price: 1435.80p Today's change: +2.28%

Price: 1435.80p 5 day change: -0.54%

Price: 1435.80p 6 month change: +1.94%

Contact details

Address: Neathouse Place, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 207 802 4000
Fax: +44 (0) 207 802 4111
Website: www.bhpbilliton.com

Company information

Formed by the merger of Australia's Broken Hill Proprietary with South African miner Billiton, BHP Billiton is the model for a modern resources company. The company produces iron ore, copper, diamonds and aluminium, oil and natural gas, though it is base metals that remain the core of the business.

US markets drop as trade war threats heat up

US markets drop as trade war threats heat up

US stocks started the day on the back foot as fears of a looming trade war grew. [...]

7 March 2018
Views
173
Commodity outlook in the Year of the Dog

Commodity outlook in the Year of the Dog

We are now in the Chinese Year of the Dog. With China being the main driver of commodity markets – and Britain’s [...]

23 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
225
BHP Billiton hikes dividend as it prepares for activist investor showdown

BHP Billiton hikes dividend as it prepares for activist investor showdown

Half-year profits at BHP Billiton grew by a quarter, prompting the world's biggest miner to award shareholders [...]

20 February 2018
Views
235
BHP Billiton takes a $1.8bn hit from Trump's US tax reform

BHP Billiton takes a $1.8bn hit from Trump's US tax reform

FTSE 100-listed miner BHP Billiton has flagged a $1.8bn (£1.3bn) charge resulting from changes to corporate [...]

13 February 2018
Views
278
Elliott steps up pressure on BHP Billiton to scrap its dual listing

Elliott steps up pressure on BHP Billiton to scrap its dual listing

Activist investor Elliott Advisors has ramped up pressure on one of the world's top miners to unify its dual-listed [...]

5 February 2018
Views
255
BHP Billiton and Vale given extension for Samarco settlement talks

BHP Billiton and Vale given extension for Samarco settlement talks

FTSE-listed miner BHP Billiton and Brazil’s Vale have been granted an extension to resolve huge legal claims [...]

31 October 2017
Views
150
BHP's new chairman makes a subtle dig at Elliott at the company's AGM

BHP's new chairman makes a subtle dig at Elliott at the company's AGM

BHP Billiton's new chairman appeared to hit out at activist investors like Elliott Advisers at the company's annual [...]

19 October 2017
Shares
1
Views
176
BHP Billiton to face shareholder questions over strategy

BHP Billiton to face shareholder questions over strategy

BHP Billiton will attempt to build bridges with investors after months of skirmishes about its strategy at its [...]

15 October 2017
Views
777
BHP Billiton: 2017 is the tipping point for electric cars

BHP Billiton: 2017 is the tipping point for electric cars

A BHP Billiton executive today said 2017 will be the "tipping point" for electric cars, with demand for raw [...]

26 September 2017
Shares
7
Views
400
BHP Billiton boss' pay more than doubles

BHP Billiton boss' pay more than doubles

The chief executive of BHP Billiton more than doubled his pay in the year to 30 June after his short-term bonus [...]

20 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
107
Appeasing activists part two: BHP Billiton rings in board changes

Appeasing activists part two: BHP Billiton rings in board changes

BHP Billiton today revealed an overhaul of its board, with a former contender for the mining giant’s chairmanship [...]

23 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
183
BHP Billiton commits to US shale exit

BHP Billiton commits to US shale exit

Global mining behemoth BHP Billiton has pleased shareholders by committing to a US shale exit and slashing net [...]

22 August 2017
Shares
6
Views
594
EY replaces KPMG in audit battle for mining giant

EY replaces KPMG in audit battle for mining giant

Big Four accountant EY has snared a lucrative victory, replacing KPMG as mining giant BHP Billiton's auditor. [...]

22 August 2017
Shares
2,819
Views
11,358
Mining giant BHP Billiton expected to unearth an increase in revenue

Mining giant BHP Billiton expected to unearth an increase in revenue

Global resources giant BHP Billiton is expected to today announce a big increase to its full-year sales and dividend [...]

20 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
433
BHP will spend $2.5bn extending its Spence copper mine's life by 50 years

BHP will spend $2.5bn extending its Spence copper mine's life by 50 years

As copper prices rise to a near three-year high, BHP Billiton, the world's biggest mining company, will spend [...]

17 August 2017
Shares
5
Views
138

