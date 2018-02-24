‎Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just made a record annual profit

Berkshire Hathaway, the business headed up by legendary investor Warren Buffett, today reported a record annual [...]

24 February 2018
Berkshire Hathaway "A" shares hit $300,000 for the first time

The Class A shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway broke through $300,000 for the first time today. [...]

18 December 2017
Warren Buffett eyes Yahoo

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor, is backing a consortium that is bidding for the core internet assets of [...]

15 May 2016
Kids these days are the luckiest generation, says Buffett

Kids these days are the luckiest of all, according to Warren Buffett's annual letter to the shareholders of Berkshire [...]

27 February 2016
Live from Omaha: Buffett's streaming his annual meeting

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway will for the first time ever live stream its annual shareholder meeting. [...]

16 February 2016
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway risks downgrading by S&P

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway risks being downgraded by ratings agency Standard & Poor’s, after [...]

11 August 2015
Precision Castparts shares jump as Buffett confirms deal

Shares in aerospace manufacturer Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) jumped 19.5 per cent after Warren Buffett confirmed [...]

10 August 2015
Chief executive leaves Warren Buffett's luxury jet firm NetJets

Change is afoot at NetJets, the luxury jet business backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.  [...]

1 June 2015
Watch: Warren Buffett sings Coca-Cola song, plays ukelele

Warren Buffett loves Coca-Cola. [...]

1 May 2015
Buffett reveals new Berkshire has been chosen

WARREN Buffett has ruled out spinning off Berkshire Hathaway into separate businesses, in his annual letter [...]

2 March 2015
The five best quotes from Buffett's annual letter

Warren Buffett often has sage wisdom to share with investors - not least in his annual note to Berkshire Hathaway [...]

1 March 2015
Buffett on Tesco, spin offs, successors and growth

Warren Buffett has ruled out spinning off Berkshire Hathaway into separate businesses, revealed a successor has [...]

1 March 2015
Easy rider Buffett buys European motorcycle business

He may have dumped his stake in Exxon, but Warren Buffett is still motoring. [...]

20 February 2015
Buffett criticised for under-reporting on Berkshire Hathaway

Analysts have urged Warren Buffet to make the financial reports of Berkshire Hathaway more thorough, arguing that [...]

8 February 2015
Warren Buffett to reveal 50 years of Berkshire Hathaway

He may have admitted to getting it wrong as far as Tesco is concerned, but Warren Buffett still holds legendary [...]

3 February 2015
