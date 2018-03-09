Formed by the merger of CGU and Norwich Union, Aviva is the UK's largest insurance company. It is what used to be called a composite in that it has both a life and general insurance division. Only about half of sales come from the UK with Aviva having big interests in France, Holland and Poland. On 2 December 2014, Aviva and Friends Life announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share acquisition of Friends Life by Aviva.