Lego builds its way to top of UK consumer brand rankings

Danish toymaker Lego has been voted the UK’s number one consumer brand in a survey of British shoppers. [...]

12 March 2018
Apple employees have been walking into doors at its fancy new HQ

Watching birds fly into plate glass windows may be an occupational hazard for office workers, but at Apple's new [...]

6 March 2018
1,418
US government halts $117bn battle for Qualcomm on national security grounds

The US government has put the dampers on a heated battle for digital chipmaker Qualcomm, citing national security [...]

5 March 2018
188
UK's "largest Apple reseller" Jigsaw24 sold for three-times money invested

Jigsaw24, the UK's "largest Apple reseller" according to the company, has raked in a return of 3.1 times money [...]

5 March 2018
600
Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]

5 March 2018
1
431
2017 company earnings in graphs

Each week during the earnings season, Charles Stanley Earnings Tracker looks at reported earnings from major markets [...]

2 March 2018
109
Does WPP's worst year since the recession spell trouble ahead for adland?

Does WPP reporting its worst year since the 2009 recession indicate troubling times ahead for adland? [...]

2 March 2018
292
The 'big tech' backlash: What next for Google, Facebook and Amazon?

In recent months it has felt like the tide is turning against big tech. Google has been fined for market abuse [...]

22 February 2018
6
704
Brussels vows to push ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants

Brussels is pushing ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple. [...]

20 February 2018
1
165
Here's how you can avoid getting burnt in the cryptocurrency revolution

Investing in cryptocurrency is not for the faint-hearted – a fact that has become increasingly apparent over [...]

20 February 2018
10
995
Virgin Media earnings boosted by iPhone launch

Apple’s iPhone launch at the end of last year helped save the day for Virgin Media’s earnings, after broadband [...]

15 February 2018
219
Warren Buffett has upped his stake in Apple again

Billionaire Warren Buffett has upped his stake in Apple, making the tech company Berkshire Hathaway's biggest [...]

15 February 2018
432
Apple boss Tim Cook wants to see the end of cash before he dies

Apple boss Tim Cook has said that he hopes to see the elimination of cash within his lifetime. [...]

14 February 2018
1
845
Apple supplier IQE swaps auditor PwC for KPMG after hedge fund accusations

Apple chip component supplier IQE has today swapped auditors, giving PwC the boot after a short-selling hedge [...]

12 February 2018
5
435
Forget embracing failure, startups deserve the best shot at success

Last year in the UK, 70 new businesses were started every hour. [...]

12 February 2018
24
419

