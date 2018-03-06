Aldi

Supermarket sweep: Big four chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of growth

Supermarket sweep: Big four chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of growth

The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]

6 March 2018
Views
489
Tesco's budget brand would face a big battle

Tesco's budget brand would face a big battle

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Tesco needs to do something rather drastic if it’s going to carry [...]

13 February 2018
Views
492
This budget supermarket has beaten Waitrose to be the UK's favourite

This budget supermarket has beaten Waitrose to be the UK's favourite

Aldi has knocked Waitrose off the top spot as the UK's favourite supermarket for in-store shopping. [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
59
Views
352
Tesco is planning a new brand to fend off competition from Aldi and Lidl

Tesco is planning a new brand to fend off competition from Aldi and Lidl

Tesco is mulling the creation of a new cut-price brand to rival surging competition from Aldi and Lidl. [...]

11 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,140
Shoppers swap booze and biscuits for vegan meals and medicine

Shoppers swap booze and biscuits for vegan meals and medicine

Shoppers have swapped booze and biscuits for meat-free meals and medicines as their New Year Resolutions dominated [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
290
‘Supermarket giants doomed’ - no, just history repeating

‘Supermarket giants doomed’ - no, just history repeating

Investors, analysts, journalists or other market commentators often become convinced some scenario or trend definitely [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,474
These discount shops have been named the UK's best brands

These discount shops have been named the UK's best brands

Consumers renewed their faith in discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl by placing them at the top of YouGov's BrandIndex [...]

22 January 2018
Shares
59
Views
1,757
Self-styled "Del Boy" businessman is planning a £2bn float of The Range

Self-styled "Del Boy" businessman is planning a £2bn float of The Range

Self-made businessman Chris Dawson is aiming to float The Range, the discount retail chain he founded almost 30 [...]

21 January 2018
Shares
16
Views
652
Research suggests the expansion of the discounters might be slowing down

Research suggests the expansion of the discounters might be slowing down

Discount supermarkets opened a record number of stores in 2017, but according to new research, a slowdown could [...]

17 January 2018
Views
222
Tesco wins out in battle of the big four for festive sales

Tesco wins out in battle of the big four for festive sales

Tesco has been crowned winner of the "golden quarter" after figures revealed it recorded the largest sales growth [...]

9 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
2,422
Aldi broke the £10bn sales barrier in 2017 after a bumper Christmas

Aldi broke the £10bn sales barrier in 2017 after a bumper Christmas

Bumper Christmas sales helped to put bargain supermarket Aldi over the £10bn mark by the end of 2017. [...]

4 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
278
Markets aren't perfect – but they help the poorest communities

Markets aren't perfect – but they help the poorest communities

In the run up to Christmas the issue of food waste has been in the news. [...]

15 December 2017
Shares
2
Views
100
Biggest shopping day ever forecast as festive splurging begins

Biggest shopping day ever forecast as festive splurging begins

Next Friday will see the biggest shopping day of the year - and perhaps the biggest ever recorded - as festive [...]

12 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
347
Sainsbury's outpaces rest of Big Four as shoppers turn festive

Sainsbury's outpaces rest of Big Four as shoppers turn festive

Lidl has kept its crown as the UK's fastest growing grocer for a fifth quarter in a row, as Sainsbury's becomes [...]

14 November 2017
Views
1,093
Christmas ads roundup: Watch the best ads aired so far

Christmas ads roundup: Watch the best ads aired so far

This year's Christmas ad season is already shaping up to be a vintage one, with the return of an animated carrot, [...]

10 November 2017
Shares
75
Views
7,241

Content tagged with "Aldi"