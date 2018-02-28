Aldermore (ALD)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 312.80p Today's change: +0.13%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 312.80p 5 day change: +0.06%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 312.80p 6 month change: +40.33%

Contact details

Address: Apex Plaza, 4th Floor Block D, Forbury Road, Reading, Berkshire, United Kingdom
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.aldermore.co.uk

Company information

City Moves for 28 February 2018 - who's switching jobs?

City Moves for 28 February 2018 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover banking, asset management consulting and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and [...]

28 February 2018
Views
322
New fintech bank led by ex hedge fund boss raises £70m in London float

New fintech bank led by ex hedge fund boss raises £70m in London float

Trufin, a niche technology-enabled bank run by a former hedge fund boss, has just floated on the London Stock [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
17
Views
3,300
Aldermore appoints experienced banker as chair to lead under Firstrand

Aldermore appoints experienced banker as chair to lead under Firstrand

Aldermore has appointed experienced bank director Pat Butler as the chairman to lead the challenger bank’s board [...]

13 December 2017
Shares
11
Views
288
UK's entrepreneur bodies merge to create a talent development powerhouse

UK's entrepreneur bodies merge to create a talent development powerhouse

The UK's New Entrepreneurs Foundation and the Centre of Entrepreneurs have this morning revealed they will merge, [...]

15 November 2017
Shares
4
Views
499
Behind the deal: Challenger bank Aldermore gains advice from blue bloods

Behind the deal: Challenger bank Aldermore gains advice from blue bloods

Three investment banks were engaged by Aldermore as South Africa's FirstRand circled. [...]

6 November 2017
Shares
40
Views
651
Challenger bank Aldermore recommends £1.1bn takeover offer from FirstRand

Challenger bank Aldermore recommends £1.1bn takeover offer from FirstRand

After a month that has seen its share price rocket, Aldermore finally announced this morning that it would recommend [...]

6 November 2017
Shares
269
Views
1,415
Aldermore share price jumps 20 per cent on takeover news

Aldermore share price jumps 20 per cent on takeover news

Challenger bank Aldermore today confirmed that it has received an offer for the entire issued and to be issued [...]

13 October 2017
Shares
78
Views
1,859
Nearly half a million small companies don't have a clue what GDPR even is

Nearly half a million small companies don't have a clue what GDPR even is

Hundreds of thousands of small businesses have no clue that there are new rules governing data coming into force [...]

19 September 2017
Shares
148
Views
2,836
One in five SME bosses say they didn't take a single day off last year

One in five SME bosses say they didn't take a single day off last year

​More than half of UK SME leaders (52 per cent) took five or fewer days holiday last year, with one in five [...]

10 July 2017
Shares
16
Views
282
Are London companies leading the way on diversity?

Are London companies leading the way on diversity?

Over half of all UK SMEs, representing over three million firms in the UK with under 250 employees, claim to have [...]

14 June 2017
Shares
14
Views
500
Challenger bank Aldermore is on the lookout for deals (not with Co-op Bank)

Challenger bank Aldermore is on the lookout for deals (not with Co-op Bank)

Challenger bank Aldermore is on the lookout for deals as rumours of consolidation within its peer-group swirl. [...]

11 May 2017
Shares
32
Views
1,877
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover finance, legal eagles, engineering and banking. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

9 March 2017
Shares
20
Views
249
Brexit schmexit: Aldermore reports profit boost despite EU vote uncertainty

Brexit schmexit: Aldermore reports profit boost despite EU vote uncertainty

Challenger bank Aldermore has reported a 34 per cent jump in profits, thanks to higher mortgages and loan demand [...]

2 March 2017
Shares
5
Views
382
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover banking and online travel. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

8 February 2017
Shares
16
Views
418
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, a digital business aimed transforming financial services firms and specialist [...]

25 January 2017
Shares
15
Views
222

Content tagged with "Aldermore"