Admiral Group (ADM)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1914.00p Today's change: +1.27%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1914.00p 5 day change: +1.84%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1914.00p 6 month change: +5.63%

Contact details

Address: Capital Tower, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff
Phone: +44 (0) 87 1882 8282
Fax:
Website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk

Company information

Admiral was launched in 1993 as a division of Brockbank. In 1999, it was bought in a management buyout backed by Barclays Private Equity. The group specialises in providing low cost car insurance for young drivers, people living in cities and those driving high-performance cars.

This insurer has just handed each of its 10,000 staff a £3,600 windfall

This insurer has just handed each of its 10,000 staff a £3,600 windfall

Almost 10,000 Admiral staff have today been handed a £3,600 special bonus each. [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,209
Here's why Admiral shares are the FTSE 100's biggest loser

Here's why Admiral shares are the FTSE 100's biggest loser

Shares in car insurance giant Admiral slid almost five per cent this morning after analysts delivered a gloomy [...]

5 January 2018
Views
1,058
Confused boss heads home to France

Confused boss heads home to France

Admiral's price comparison website Confused.com today announced Louise O'Shea as its new chief executive. [...]

11 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
514
Admiral shares dive as profits take further discount rate hit

Admiral shares dive as profits take further discount rate hit

Shares in car insurance giant Admiral dropped six per cent this morning after profits took an additional hit following the [...]

16 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
684
Admiral boss blasts Truss after revealing £150m discount rate hit

Admiral boss blasts Truss after revealing £150m discount rate hit

Insurance firm Admiral lamented the government's decision to slash a key reference rate for calculating personal [...]

8 March 2017
Shares
2
Views
635
Political risk is about more than elections, as UK insurers know

Political risk is about more than elections, as UK insurers know

As the anti-globalisation stone gathers moss, political risk has been weighing on the minds of investors. Many [...]

28 February 2017
Shares
7
Views
265
Government cuts discount rate: Insurers to lose billions

Government cuts discount rate: Insurers to lose billions

The UK's insurers were left reeling this morning after the government announced changes to a key insurance sector [...]

27 February 2017
Shares
549
Views
6,241
City Moves for 28 July 2016 | Who’s switching jobs

City Moves for 28 July 2016 | Who’s switching jobs

Alistair Meadows has been appointed head of UK Capital Markets at JLL where he will oversee the strategic direction [...]

28 July 2016
Shares
31
Views
344
Easy does it: Slow start to the week for FTSE 100

Easy does it: Slow start to the week for FTSE 100

The FTSE struggled to get going this morning with a so-so start to the first full week of the new financial year. [...]

4 April 2016
Views
131
Captain Birdseye fans naval-gaze ahead of Birds Eye's new ad campaign

Captain Birdseye fans naval-gaze ahead of Birds Eye's new ad campaign

Golden-hearted Admiral Group boss Henry Engelhardt is about to hoist the anchor and retire from his chief exec [...]

17 March 2016
Views
164
This retiring chief exec is giving each of his staff £1,000

This retiring chief exec is giving each of his staff £1,000

When a member of staff moves on to pastures new, they usually get a small present bought by the whole office - but [...]

17 March 2016
Shares
24
Views
679
Admiral's share price leads the FTSE 100 higher after results

Admiral's share price leads the FTSE 100 higher after results

Insurance group Admiral has posted a six per cent rise in pre-tax profit to £377m which sending its shares [...]

3 March 2016
Shares
7
Views
339
Admiral shares are going berserk

Admiral shares are going berserk

Insurer Admiral climbed to the top of the FTSE 100 today after its shares jumped 4.6 per cent to 1,534p per share [...]

19 August 2015
Shares
43
Views
573
Admiral chief exec Henry Engelhardt to step down

Admiral chief exec Henry Engelhardt to step down

Insurer admiral has announced that chief executive Henry Engelhardt intends to step down in one year's time, [...]

13 May 2015
Shares
5
Views
298
Admiral’s meek performance sparks investor share sell off

Admiral’s meek performance sparks investor share sell off

INSURER Admiral disappointed investors yesterday after revealing poor underlying growth and a sluggish one per [...]

14 August 2014
Shares
1

Content tagged with "Admiral Group"