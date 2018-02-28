All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1914.00p Today's change: +1.27%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1914.00p 5 day change: +1.84%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1914.00p 6 month change: +5.63%
Address: Capital Tower, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff
Phone: +44 (0) 87 1882 8282
Fax:
Website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk
Admiral was launched in 1993 as a division of Brockbank. In 1999, it was bought in a management buyout backed by Barclays Private Equity. The group specialises in providing low cost car insurance for young drivers, people living in cities and those driving high-performance cars.
Almost 10,000 Admiral staff have today been handed a £3,600 special bonus each. [...]
Shares in car insurance giant Admiral slid almost five per cent this morning after analysts delivered a gloomy [...]
Admiral's price comparison website Confused.com today announced Louise O'Shea as its new chief executive. [...]
Shares in car insurance giant Admiral dropped six per cent this morning after profits took an additional hit following the [...]
Insurance firm Admiral lamented the government's decision to slash a key reference rate for calculating personal [...]
As the anti-globalisation stone gathers moss, political risk has been weighing on the minds of investors. Many [...]
The UK's insurers were left reeling this morning after the government announced changes to a key insurance sector [...]
Alistair Meadows has been appointed head of UK Capital Markets at JLL where he will oversee the strategic direction [...]
The FTSE struggled to get going this morning with a so-so start to the first full week of the new financial year. [...]
Golden-hearted Admiral Group boss Henry Engelhardt is about to hoist the anchor and retire from his chief exec [...]
When a member of staff moves on to pastures new, they usually get a small present bought by the whole office - but [...]
Insurance group Admiral has posted a six per cent rise in pre-tax profit to £377m which sending its shares [...]
Insurer Admiral climbed to the top of the FTSE 100 today after its shares jumped 4.6 per cent to 1,534p per share [...]
Insurer admiral has announced that chief executive Henry Engelhardt intends to step down in one year's time, [...]
INSURER Admiral disappointed investors yesterday after revealing poor underlying growth and a sluggish one per [...]
Content tagged with "Admiral Group"