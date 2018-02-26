All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Address: 10 Queens Terrace, Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1224 631999
Fax: +44 (0) 1224 647010
Website: www.aberdeen-asset.com
Aberdeen Asset Management is an international investment management group, managing assets for both institutions and private individuals. The group manages currency and fixed income and equities (quoted and private) in segregated, closed and open-ended pooled structures.
