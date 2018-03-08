AA (AA.)

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes.

Price: 83.22p Today's change: +4.08%

Price: 83.22p 5 day change: -2.51%

Price: 83.22p 6 month change: -49.32%

Address: Fanum House, Basing View, Basingstoke, Hampshire
Website: www.theAA.com

City raises concerns a credit downgrade could be "terminal" for the AA

Weighed down by almost £3bn of debt, the AA could be crippled by a credit downgrade of just one notch, analysts [...]

8 March 2018
The AA spat with ex-boss Bob Mackenzie has just got a whole lot nastier

A bitter dispute between breakdown giant AA and its former boss took a turn for the worse late this evening. [...]

7 March 2018
Insurer Hastings says its debts are a lot lower than rivals such as the AA

Hastings, the motor insurer reported to be the subject of a fracas among AA executives last summer, today made [...]

1 March 2018
AA shares are roaring – and here is why

AA shares roared this morning after the breakdown giant appointed an insurance heavyweight to its board. [...]

28 February 2018
Woodford throws his weight behind Provident... and he had to

A brace of better-than-expected announcements provided Provident Financial’s shareholders with a much-needed [...]

28 February 2018
Neil Woodford's sharing a £300m windfall after Provident's meteoric rise

Embattled fund management duo Woodford and Invesco have today shared profits of more than £300m on Provident [...]

27 February 2018
Royal Mail set for red letter day as £2bn surge prompts blue chip return

Royal Mail has added almost £2bn to its market value in the last four months, putting it on the cusp of a stunning [...]

22 February 2018
The AA has broken down. Can its new boss get the company back on track?

Shortly after the AA’s float back in 2014, boss Chris Jansen handed the reins over to Bob Mackenzie, a man [...]

22 February 2018
AA shares crash as investors break down in response to turnaround plan

Over £175m was today wiped off the value of motoring breakdown stalwart AA as investors shuddered at an eagerly-awaited [...]

21 February 2018
AA shares skid as City delivers a blow during a critical week

Breakdown firm AA was today delivered a blow by the City, just days before it delivers a critical turnaround plan [...]

19 February 2018
AA investors buoyed as unveiling of strategic review is brought forward

Investors in car breakdown giant AA were buoyed this morning by an announcement that a strategic review will [...]

8 February 2018
The insurer at centre of AA row has just shaken up its head honchos

The chairman of motor insurer Hastings is to step down and be replaced by the firm's chief executive, it was [...]

9 January 2018
"Astonished" AA slams legal action against ex-chair's sacking

Motoring organisation the AA today hit back against Bob Mackenzie after the company’s former chairman launched [...]

8 January 2018
GMB union calls for "serious" talks with AA over its £2.7bn debt pile

The GMB union is seeking talks with the new management at AA, Britain's biggest breakdown recovery firm, on [...]

1 December 2017
AA demands sacked chair Bob Mackenzie pay back £1.2m bonus

Britain's biggest breakdown recovery firm AA is demanding former chair Bob Mackenzie pays back bonuses of more [...]

24 October 2017
