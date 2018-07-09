Josh Mines

Twitter shares closed up over five per cent down today after it revealed it had deleted millions of suspicious accounts.

After confirming it had closed around 70m accounts in May and June, shares dropped as much as 10 per cent, before recovering later on in the day.

The large number of suspensions could hit the site's daily and monthly user count which it is expected to confirm in its second quarter report later this month, the Washington Post reported.

Twitter had around 336m monthly active users in the first quarter, although this figure is expected to grow nearly three per cent to 337.07m.

In a post on the micro blogging site, US President Donald Trump said: