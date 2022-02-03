Paypal shares down 25 per cent as 4.5m illegitimate accounts shut down

Paypal revealed that customers have been using bots to create illegitimate accounts and take advantage of the company’s incentive programme for new customers (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Paypal has closed 4.5m illegitimate accounts and lowered its new customer forecast causing shares to lose a quarter of their value overnight.

The payments giant yesterday shaved over $50bn from its market capitalization after revealing that it had removed bad actors from its site for taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programme. Paypal also lowered earning forecasts sending shares into a slump as it revised revenue growth predictions downwards from 18 per cent to between 15 and 17 per cent.

Expected earnings between $2.97 and $3.15 a share in 2022 also came in lower than the $3.52 predicted for 2021, and well below the $3.68 a share that had been forecast by analysts.

Chief financial officer John Rainey commented on the results partially attributing a disappointing result to changes to bad actors taking advantage of Paypal’s incentive scheme.

Rainey said the payments giant had “leaned into incentivized customer acquisition tactics to a much greater extent than we ever have in our history” with Paypal adding 120m new customers amid an e-commerce boom. A botched marketing campaigns that offered to deposit $5 or $10 in a new customer’s account if he or she signed up for PayPal. However, the scheme ran into trouble because bots started redeeming those incentives by creating illegitimate accounts.

Paypal said it would move towards a sustainable growth strategy going forwards and slashed its medium-term target of reaching 750m customers.

