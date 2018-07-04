Jasper Jolly

Britain's services sector continued a run of improving performance in June as activity hit its highest level since October 2017, according to a closely followed survey.

The services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted reading of 55.1 in June, up from 54 in May, data firm IHS Markit reported today.

Firms reported the strongest increase in new work in over a year.

The growth of the services sector had improved over the last two months following a weather-affected March.

