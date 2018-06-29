Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

The River Gardens, Greenwich

From £445,000

Live next to the Thames in a one, two or three bedroom apartment in Greenwich, including 39 home available to purchase through Help to Buy. Residents will also have access to four gardens, a gym, pool, games court and parking is available to purchase. The closest station is Maze Hill with direct links to London Bridge and Cannon Street.

Call Bellway Homes on 0845 257 6065 or visit bellway.co.uk

Blackwall Reach, Docklands

From £526,000

Get in early at this regenerating part of east London. Local developer NU Living is building 1,575 new homes less than a minute’s walk from Blackwall DLR station on the edges of Canary Wharf. Located in Zone Two, a commute to Canary Wharf would take eight minutes while a commute to Bank would take 12 minutes. The one, two and three bedroom flats will come with underfloor heating, balconies and residents with homes higher up will have views over Canary Wharf and the City.

Visit blackwallreach.co.uk

Eagle House, Wimbledon

From £2.75m

Only the second building to be built in Wimbledon Village, this Jacobean Manor House from the early 1600s has been converted into eight apartments. It’s Grade II listed with a rich history, as it was commissioned by Robert Bell, co-founder of the East India Company. Lord Nelson also lived there once and it has a Blue Plaque for being the home of German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. It took four years to renovate and retains the original front door, stained glass windows and hammer beam arches inside.

Call Octagon on 020 8481 7500 or visit octagon.co.uk

Royal Docks West, Newham

From £805,000

A family show home by the water is ready for viewings by the docks in East London. This is the first apartment open to prospective buyers and it’s being used to entice them to an up-and-coming part of town. It’s only three minutes from Custom House DLR station, where the Elizabeth Line (Crossrail) will stop on its way to the West End in December this year. The first collection of homes on sale are three bedroom apartments as part of a wider development of 79 homes in a 19-storey tower on Royal Victoria Dock.

Call Mount Anvil on 020 3883 7238

Atlas Mansions, Hammersmith

From £995,000 to £1.4m

A small development of five apartments is going on ale in west London. These one and two bedroom flats all come with some outside space, whether that be a balcony, terrace or winter garden, as well as industrial-style interiors. Expect exposed walls, Crittall windows and brushed leather furnishings and homes ranging between 872sqft to 1496sqft. Situated on Blythe Road, the location has lots of transport options; Kensington Olympia is a five minute walk, while Shepherd’s Bush and Hammersmith are all under 15 minutes away.

Call Finlay Brewer on 020 7371 4171