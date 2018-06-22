Friday 22 June 2018 2:49pm

Shares in BP and Shell rise as Opec agrees to raise oil supply by 1m barrels per day

 
Alys Key
ALGERIA-OPEC-OIL
Oil-producing countries are to raise production (Source: Getty)

Oil output is to rise by 1m barrels per day after Opec reached a deal today.

Shares in London-listed oil companies including Shell and BP rose on the news.

The group of 14 oil-producing countries reached an agreement after meetings in Vienna today, according to reports.

Meetings are set to continue into Saturday, when Opec meets with non-Opec allies.

The actual gain in output is likely to be smaller than 1m barrels per day, as some countries will not produce enough to meet the quota, while others will not be allowed to cover the shortfall.

Analysts suggest the gain be closer to around 600,000 barrels a day.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that an "immediate flood" of oil coming back into the market should not be expected.

Shares in BP were up 2.6 per cent this afternoon, Royal Dutch Shell's A shares and B shares made similar gains.

Outside of the FTSE 100, Enquest and Premier Oil made market-leading gains, at 9.6 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively.

Read more: Opec’s next move

