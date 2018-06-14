Josh Mines

Royal Mail staff hoping to cheer on the Three Lions from home have been left disappointed after the company banned them from flying England flags on delivery vehicles during the world cup.

It has told drivers not to adorn, vans, trollies or lorries with England flags or stickers, as it could obstruct their vision.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said:

Flags should not be flown as Royal Mail has a duty of care both to all employees and to members of the public. No other flag or insignia should be carried next to the Royal Mail brand and insignias. Flags placed on vehicles can obscure the driver's view. They can also pose a hazard to other road users if they are lost when the vehicle is moving.

The ban affects Royal Mail's 125,000-strong delivery workforce, although the 25,000 workers in back office roles will be permitted to fly flags in depots.

"There will be flags on display in Royal Mail offices and there will be live radio commentary on PA systems during matches," the spokesperson added.

The World Cup kicks off today with hosts Russia taking on Saudia Arabia at 4pm BST. England start their campaign against Tunisia on Monday.

