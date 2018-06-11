Emily Nicolle

Jaguar Land Rover will be moving all production of its Discovery SUV to Slovakia in 2019, making way for the redevelopment of its Solihull plant to create electric, petrol and diesel versions of its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.

The existing plant in Solihull, which currently manufactures the Land Rover Discovery, is being retooled by Indian-owned Jaguar Land Rover to accommodate previous statements made by the company that all new models will be electrified by 2020.

Once production is completed, customers will be given the choice of fully-electrified vehicles, as well as hybrid, petrol and diesel editions of Range Rover models.

Speaking to City A.M., a spokesperson for Jaguar Land Rover confirmed that as a result of the refit, there may be some job losses at the plant for agency staff connected with Discovery production. This will be due to the crossover delay in Slovakian production beginning next year, and the redevelopment of the Solihull plant which is already underway.

The source commented:

Fundamentally, the technology upgrade in Solihull will account for a third of the plant. It's a huge plant but it's quite landlocked, and in order to make something new, you have to knock something down.

Jaguar Land Rover first announced its intention to begin production of the Discovery in Slovakia in 2016, but did not mention at the time that the process could involve the migration of the model's entire UK-based production line.

"The decision to move the Land Rover Discovery to Slovakia and the potential losses of some agency employed staff in the UK is a tough one but forms part of our long-term manufacturing strategy as we transform our business globally," the firm added in a statement.

"This significant investment and technology upgrade in Solihull in order to accommodate our next-generation of flagship Land Rover models, and the refit of our Halewood plant for the next Evoque, is proof that we remain committed both to the UK and to transformation and growth."