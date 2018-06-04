Rebecca Smith

Southern rail parent company Govia Thameslink Railway said today it is rolling out amended timetables across Great Northern and Thameslink as it looks to tackle rail chaos brought from a mass timetable shake-up.

GTR's network includes Southern rail, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express.

GTR said an amended timetable was in operation today, and has advised passengers to check before they travel. "Only services we plan to run will be showing in online journey planners," it said. "There may be some additional short notice alterations as the day progresses."

Read more: Sadiq Khan wants Britain's biggest rail operator stripped of franchise

Northern had already announced it was cancelling 165 daily train services from today until the end of July in an effort to curb the major disruption since new timetables were introduced next month.

And yesterday, the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said GTR would also be introducing a temporary timetable on Great Northern and Thameslink, aiming to provide "a more consistent level of service" to allow passengers to plan their journeys with greater confidence.

Thameslink passengers this morning were complaining that sudden cancellations and numerous delays were causing serious disruption.

Constantly delayed, constantly cancelled. This is really bad. — Nanayaa Agyeman (@nyagyeman) June 4, 2018

Based on today’s cancellations and delays looks like the billed ‘teething problems’ have turned into terminal tooth decay! Hang your heads in shame AGAIN Govia & Horton #thameslink — Ian (@ian49walmsley) June 4, 2018

Britain's biggest rail shake-up in decades was expected to come with some teething problems, but the scale of the troubles with sudden cancellations and numerous delays has led to much criticism from MPs and passenger groups.

Ultimately, the changes are meant to add 6,400 extra services a week and 7,000 new carriages by 2021, and the RDG said that more than eight out of 10 services across the country have arrived as planned since the new timetable was introduced.

But customers in some parts of the country have experienced "unacceptable levels of disruption", with Northern and GTR taking action.

⚠️ An amended timetable is in operation today. Only services we plan to run will be showing in online journey planners. There may be some additional short notice alterations as the day progresses.



Please check before you travel 👉 https://t.co/yPM6PXYU17 pic.twitter.com/w3jEhdjbJz — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) June 4, 2018

Last week, London mayor Sadiq Khan called for GTR to be stripped of the franchise in a letter to the transport secretary, saying "passengers have had enough of excuses and lack of accountability".

Grayling meanwhile, has promised to take action to resolve the "wholly unsatisfactory" levels of disruption caused by the timetable changes, telling MPs the industry had "failed passengers".

Read more: Network Rail and GTR admit timetable overhaul has 'gone wrong'