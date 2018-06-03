Melissa York

West End Gate, Marylebone

From £749,000

The architects behind One Tower Bridge and the Bulgari Hotel have designed these new one, two and three bedroom apartments near Little Venice. Garrett Mansions, modelled on a traditional mansion block, is the first collection of homes set to be ready for completion in 2020 at this scheme close to Edgware Road station. National Rail and Crossrail will also be a 10 minute walk away at Marylebone and Paddington stations.

Call 020 7720 4000 or visit westendgate.co.uk

Octave, Brondesbury

From £575,000

Eight new apartments on sale within walking distance of four stations in North London. Catch the Tube from Willesden Green or Kilburn or rail from Brondesbury or Brondesbury Park. Octave comprises eight flats with one, two or three bedrooms including a £795,000 top floor penthouse. Encased in a brick facade with glass balconies, each property also has garden access or a terrace. A quarter of them are available to purchase with a 40 per cent government loan through Help to Buy London.

Call 020 7724 4724 or visit astonchase.com

Manhattan Plaza, Poplar

From £599,995

Prospective buyers who reserve a flat at this development this weekend will get their stamp duty land tax paid for them by developer Telford Homes, even if they’re second homes. The offer has been introduced to sell the last two and three bedroom apartments and penthouses at this tower with two private rooftop gardens for residents with views over Canary Wharf and the River Thames. There’s also a residents’ gym and selected properties are available to purchase using Help to Buy.

Call 020 3538 9273 or visit manhattanplaza.co.uk

Brentford Lock West, Brentford

From £925,000

Spacious multi-storey family townhouses are on sale off-plan in west London as part of a regeneration project. In total, there will be 500 new homes built but there are six new four bedroom houses on sale either side of a courtyard with views along the Regent’s Canal in Hounslow, all with two parking spaces. They also come with private balconies from which to admire water views. Brentford rail station is less than 10 minutes away with links for commuters into Waterloo in 33 minutes.

Call 020 3504 6403 or visit brentfordlockwest.co.uk