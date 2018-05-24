Rebecca Smith

John Lewis has been ranked the company Brits would be most proud to work for, in a new YouGov poll.

The high street stalwart was followed by M&S, Mercedes-Benz and then Jaguar.

The polling giant asked the public whether they would be proud or embarrassed to say that they work at a business, and this then forms a brand's employer brand reputation score.

Also in the top 10 brands were Waitrose, Samsung, Waterstones, Sony, the BBC, and Danish consumer electronics brand Bang & Olufsen.

Top 10 brands 1. John Lewis 2. M&S 3. Mercedes-Benz 4. Jaguar 5. Waitrose 6. Samsung 7. Waterstones 8. Sony 9. BBC 10. Bang & Olufsen

YouGov said there was some stark differences across age groups though, with Netflix named as the most popular company for those aged 18-34, ahead of John Lewis and Google. Spotify was also ranked in the top five businesses for this age group.

John Lewis had appeal across the board though, ranking top choice for those aged 35 and above.

YouGov said: "For years John Lewis has been known for treating its staff well and, despite cuts to its much heralded bonus scheme, it’s still the employer people would be proudest to work for.

"Higher-end employers dominate the list, suggesting that – even in a time where value stores are edging in – consumers still favour older, ‘legacy’ brands with a reputation for quality."

As for most improved companies on brand reputation, Netflix was top of the charts here, followed by travel operator Tui, then Wonga. BHS, Aldi and Royal Mail also made the cut on YouGov's brand index rankings.

That was compiled by assessing brands with the highest increase in reputation comparing the scores for the 12 months ending 30 April 2018, and the year before ending 30 April 2017.

The 10 brands with the most improved reputations 1. Netflix 2. Tui 3. Wonga 4. Thomas Cook 5. MoneySavingExpert 6. BHS 7. Aldi 8. Samsung 9. Deutsche Bank 10. Royal Mail

