Top City lawyer charged with two counts of fraud

A former partner from the London office of a top US law firm has been charged with two counts of fraud.

Jonathan Denton, a former partner of US law firm Locke Lord, has been charged with two counts of fraud in connection with conduct related to his time at the firm.

The allegations relate to his time at the firm between 2012 and 2015.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A 59-year-old man from Staffordshire has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on 25 May 2018.”

Texas-headquartered Locke Lord had a revenue of $504m (£374m) last year and profit per equity partner of $936,000.

Finance partner Denton was previously in-house counsel at private lender Berkeley House Investments before joining Locke Lord.

He was also previously a partner of Mishcon de Reya, which advised on the Article 50 case, Salans, now a part of global giant Dentons and Wragge & Co, now Gowling WLG.

He joined Locke Lord in 2012 shortly after it launched its London office.

Locke Lord opened in London in 2011, having hired a team of seven partners from Salans.

Locke Lord has recently changed its management in London, appointing corporate partner James Channo on 1 January to run the office.

Locke Lord was contacted for comment.