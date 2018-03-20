Mark Zuckerberg has been called to appear in front of MPs

Catherine Neilan

A group of MPs has requested that Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg give evidence as part of its fake news enquiry, following allegations that 50 million people's data was "harvested" by Cambridge Analytica.

The DCMS Select Committee, headed by Damian Collins, has written to the billionaire tech entrepreneur requesting he give oral evidence in person.

The letter - sent to Facebook's address at 1 Hacker Way - said: "The Committee has repeatedly asked Facebook about how companies acquire and hold on to user data from their site, and in particular about whether data had been taken without their consent. Your officials' answers have consistently understated this risk, and have been misleading to the Committee.

"It is now time to hear from a senior Facebook executive with the sufficient authority to give an accurate account of this catastrophic failure of process. There is a strong public interest test regarding user protection. Accordingly we are sure you will understand the need for a representative from right at the top of the organisation to address concerns.

"Given your commitment at the start of the New Year to "fixing" Facebook, I hope that this representative will be you."

Zuckerberg has until Monday 26 March to respond.

The Committee, which travelled to the States last month at the cost of more than £84,000, will also hear evidence tomorrow from ex-Facebook employee Sandy Parakilas by video link.

Parakilas worked on Facebook's Platform team in 2011 and 2012. He is an adviser to the Center for Humane Technology.

During the committee's visit to New York and Washington in February they heard from representatives of Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, CBS News, CNN International and the New Media Alliance.