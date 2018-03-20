Lucy White

Legal rankings business Chambers and Partners came out top itself today, as private equity firm Inflexion announced it had bought the business for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 1990, Chambers is used by corporates to help them choose legal advisers and by law firms to help select individual lawyers to hire.

Inflexion has bought the business, which ranks more than 80,000 lawyers and law firms in almost 200 jurisdictions, directly from its founder.

Read more: Private equity still forking out for payments businesses as Inflexion investment values Radius at £800m

“The legal services market is a large and growing market which we have tracked for a number of years," said Inflexion's Simon Turner.

"Chambers benefits from a leading, global position and a reputation for providing the best rankings and research in the industry. There are multiple opportunities for the business to develop its market leading position internationally and through an enhanced digital offering."

Read more: This UK buyout fund is one of the most popular – and expensive – for investors to buy into

Inflexion plans to help the business, which has historic revenues of just under £20m per year, launch new products as it strengthens its digital offering.

Mark Wyatt, chairman of Minisoft which provides technology to help law firms collect their fees, has joined as chief executive of Chambers having been a former managing director.

Steve Halbert, current chairman of Inflexion portfolio company Alcumus and former head of UK mergers and acquisitions at KPMG, will become chairman.

Read more: London-headquartered Equistone's new €2.8bn fund blooms making first investment in greenhouse business Boal