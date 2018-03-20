Instagram is launching a shopping service in the UK today

Helen Cahill

Instagram today launches a shopping service on its platform, giving retailers the opportunity to turn their posts on the social media site into solid sales.

Mobile sales have become a significant source of growth for retailers, and now businesses will be able to direct customers to their own websites through tagged posts on Instagram.

Instagram shopping was launched in the US last year, and has been trialled in the UK by a variety of brands, including Marks and Spencer (M&S).

Read more: Facebook is banning adverts for bitcoin and binary options

Currently, brands use Instagram as a way to advertise products and connect with their customers. Celebrities also promote products using the platform. However, Instagram's new shopping capability will allow firms to monetise the platform more directly.

Erin Roy, head of media and digital marketing at M&S, said: "Instagram shopping offers us the opportunity to realise the huge potential of our 760,000 followers.

"Instagram has always been a great platform through which to showcase our products and engage with customers. Shoppable posts take this to a whole new level."

Instagram provides an easy way for firms to promote their products if they do not have the capability to build a fully-functional website.

In a survey of small businesses conducted by Instagram found, 42 per cent said they would rather point customers to their Instagram profile than their website.