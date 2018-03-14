Caitlin Morrison

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in London and the South East this weekend.

Snow showers are likely throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive, the weather forecasting service said.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel," the Met Office said. "There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected."

The chief forecaster added: "High pressure over Scandinavia will feed a very cold easterly airstream across the country during this weekend. As this air crosses the North Sea snow showers will form on Sunday, and could well merge into convergence lines producing 2-5 cms of snow in places.

"This is most likely near the Thames estuary and the Wash, and these snow showers could then spread westwards."

The weather warning comes just weeks after heavy snowfall across the UK which left Londoners dealing with transport chaos and water shortages.