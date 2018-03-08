Alys Key

The company behind leisure bar concepts Bounce and Puttshack has appointed a new chief executive, as the group takes its first steps towards an eventual IPO.

Social Entertainment Ventures (SEV), which also runs the US franchise of darts bar Flight Club, has ambitions to go public in five years, City A.M. revealed last month.

The company has now hired a new boss in the form of Toby Harris, former COO of D&D London, the restaurant operator behind the Coq D'Argent and the Royal Exchange Grand Cafe.

“Toby joining the team as CEO signals a progressive step change in the company’s growth plans," said SEV's founder Adam Breeden.

"Adding top level management infrastructure will greatly enhance our ability to execute our plans and will allow me valuable time to be creative around existing and new products.”

Breeden told City A.M. earlier this year that the group plans to expand its existing brands as well as creating new concepts. At least one new brand is set to be launched this year.

Toby Harris said “It is a very exciting time to be joining Adam and the team at Social Entertainment Ventures. Since opening their first Bounce in 2012, the business has been leading innovation within the sector, which I’ve admired and enjoyed as a customer.

"As well as significant roll out plans in the UK and US for existing Social Entertainment Ventures brands, there are also some fantastic new concepts being developed.”

