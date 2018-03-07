Wednesday 7 March 2018 1:00am

Will one of these 26 companies joining Tech City’s Future Fifty become the new Zoopla or just Eat?

 
James Booth
Follow James
The Silicon Roundabout In Old Street
Could these tech firms be future worldbeaters? (Source: Getty)

An AI-driven cybersecurity company, a fashion industry analytics business and a tech-based language teaching company are among the 26 UK startups that have been identified as potential future tech stars.

Darktrace, Featurespace and Firefly are among the companies joining companies such as SpitfireAudio, Thread and Superawesome on Tech City’s Future Fifty programme.

Read more: Meet 26 of the hottest UK startups about to become household names

Future Fifty alumni have gone on to five IPOs on the London Stock Exchange and 23 company sales, which include MatchesFashion.com which was acquired for an estimated $1bn (£720m), JustGiving which was acquired for $120m and Shazam which was acquired for $400m.

The new companies will receive access to an expert peer network and workshops and classes aimed at boosting their businesses to the next level.

Companies join the programme for two years, so the 2018 group, which have already raised $730m between them, will join 24 existing members.

Parveen Dhanda, programme lead for Future Fifty, said: "This year's cohort includes some of the UK's fastest growing tech companies and we can't wait to begin working with them."

Future Fifty – who made the cut?

Four of the new intake are cybersecurity companies, 15 per cent are in FinTech while 14 percent are in eCommerce. Fifteen of the cohort have a female founder or co-founder and the average age of the new companies is eight years.

Company What it does?
BigChange Apps Paperless planning and management for a mobile workforce
Biosite Systems Manages, monitors and maximises construction safety and security
Captify Consumer search analysis for media and brands
Checkout Online payment services
Click Travel Business travel management
CloudSense Digital first customer experiences
Darktrace Machine learning and AI cybersecurity
EDITED Analytics for fashion retailers
Egress Software Technologies Collaboration service for secure sharing
Featurespace Fraud and risk management
Firefly Online EdTech tool
Infectious Media Media campaigns for brands
Ixaris Enables businesses to profit from payments they make
LendInvest Mortgage technology
Masabi Mobile ticketing and fare collection
Memrise Language teaching tech
MPB Group Helps sell unwanted photographic equipment
Oaknorth UK debt finance bank
OpenSignal Mobile analytics for the wireless industry
Paddle Sales platform for software companies
Semafone Allows data to be securely taken over the telephone
Simba Direct-to-customer mattresses
SportsPursuit Sport and outdoor brand sales
Trouva Homeware and accessories sales
UKCloud Cloud platforms for public sector and healthcare companies
ZappiStore Research platform

