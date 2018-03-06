Oliver Gill

Royal Mail pays female workers more than their male counterparts, according to figures lodged with the government.

Gender pay gap data revealed mean hourly pay is 2.1 per cent higher for women.

In addition, female bonus payments were 9.1 per cent greater than those handed to men.

Women occupy a greater number of the Royal Mail's senior roles. This means on a median basis their remuneration is 1.5 per cent lower than men.

"The difference in median pay rates is due to males being more likely to select work that qualifies for allowances, such as shift work during the evening or at night," Royal Mail said.

The postal giant's figures contrast with UK sector-wide averages where men are on average paid 17 per cent more than women, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Postie pay quartiles Women Men Top quartile 16 per cent 84 per cent Upper middle quartile 15 per cent 85 per cent Lower middle quartile 17 per cent 83 per cent Lower quartile 18 per cent 82 per cent

Read more: Royal Mail set for red letter day as £2bn surge prompts blue chip return

Top of the group

Royal Mail split its 142,000 workforce into pay quartiles. While within the upper quartile only 16 per cent of staff were women, the firm said females are much better represented at the top of the group.

Women make up 30 per cent of senior managers and Royal Mail's board – led by chief executive Moya Greene – is split 50/50 between men and women.

"This compares well to the FTSE 100 average of 27 per cent," the firm said.

Only a tiny proportion of Royal Mail employees miss out on a bonus. Some 99 per cent of men and 97 per cent of women receive handouts over and above their standard pay.

Read more: Gender pay gap: Lack of flexible work options holding back women says study