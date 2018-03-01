Emma Haslett

The Royal Mint has unveiled 26 new 10p coins featuring an A to Z of designs celebrating life in the Britain, which are being launched as part of a collection it called the Great British Coin Hunt.

From the Angel of the North to the Zebra Crossing, the designs "map what makes Britain great", the Royal Mint said.

Of the 26 designs, 10 were voted for by the public, who chose S for Stonehenge, B for Bond (James Bond), C for Cricket, F for Fish & Chips, I for Ice Cream, L for the Loch Ness Monster, Tea for Tea and D for Double Decker - as well as the Angel of the North and the Zebra crossing designs.

Let the hunt begin...The Great British Coin Hunt Quintessentially British A to Z! With 26 #coins to collect, how many with you find on your #CoinHunt? https://t.co/vzrpxclCrf pic.twitter.com/zNgOxgWXIG — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) March 1, 2018

"These designs... represent a diverse mix of elements that make up the country we all love," said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint.

"There is a lot to be proud of in the UK – whether it’s at the highest level, our Houses of Parliament representing democracy and freedom of speech, technological advancements such as Tim Berners-Lee’s World Wide Web, or just a good cup of tea, it’s all here in the designs."

The full set

A Angel of the North N National Health Service B Bond, James Bond O Oak Tree C Cricket P Post Box D Double Decker Bus Q Queuing E English Breakfast R Robin F Fish & Chips S Stonehenge G Greenwich Mean Time T Teapot H Houses of Parliament U Union Flag I Ice Cream Cone V Village J Jubilee W World Wide Web K King Arthur X X Marks the Spot L Loch Ness Monster Y Yeoman M Mackintosh Z Zebra Crossing

