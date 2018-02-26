Emma Haslett

Millennials, the generation known for their fondness of high-fat foods like unicorn frappuccinos and avocado toast, are on their way to becoming the most obese generation in history, researchers have warned.

More than 70 per cent of those born between 1980 and 1995 will be overweight or obese between the ages of 35 and 44, up from five in 10 baby boomers.

That makes millennials the most overweight generation since records began, said Cancer Research, which commissioned the research.

The organisation added that obesity is now the second biggest preventable cause of cancer.

“Extra body fat doesn’t just sit there; it sends messages around the body that can cause damage to cells," said Linda Bauld, Cancer Research UK's prevention expert.

"This damage can build up over time and increase the risk of cancer in the same way that damage from smoking causes cancer.

“While these estimates sound bleak, we can stop them becoming a reality. Millennials are known for following seemingly healthy food trends, but nothing beats a balanced diet. Eating plenty of fruit, vegetables and other fibre filled foods like wholegrains, and cutting down on junk food is the best way to keep a healthy weight.”

