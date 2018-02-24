Courtney Goldsmith

A number of companies have cut ties with the US National Rifle Association (NRA) as outrage bubbles up following a deadly high school shooting in Florida.

More than a dozen firms including Delta Airlines have ended their corporate partnerships with the controversial organisation as pressure builds from supporters of gun control, led on Twitter by student survivors of the shooting earlier this month.

A handful of car rental businesses like Hertz, Enterprise and Budget have ditched programmes with the NRA, as have security system providers like Symantec, LifeLock and Norton as well as First National Bank of Omaha and insurance providers Chubb and MetLife.

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz. — Hertz (@Hertz) February 23, 2018

Gun control activists have also heaped pressure on Amazon and other online streaming platforms to drop the NRA's video channel, NRATV, which features gun-friendly programmes made by the group.

The 5m-member strong NRA has not responded directly to the #BoycottNRA movement, but on Thursday its chief executive Wayne LaPierre said "opportunists" were using the school shooting on 14 February to curb gun owners' rights. US President Donald Trump has spoken out in support of the NRA, calling the people who work at the organisation "great people and great American patriots," in a tweet.

What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

