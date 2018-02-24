Saturday 24 February 2018 2:28pm

Companies like Delta, Hertz and Chubb have ditched the National Rifle Association as boycott pressure mounts

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Top Political Leaders Attend NRA Annual Meeting In Louisville
More than a dozen companies have ditched the NRA (Source: Getty)

A number of companies have cut ties with the US National Rifle Association (NRA) as outrage bubbles up following a deadly high school shooting in Florida.

More than a dozen firms including Delta Airlines have ended their corporate partnerships with the controversial organisation as pressure builds from supporters of gun control, led on Twitter by student survivors of the shooting earlier this month.

A handful of car rental businesses like Hertz, Enterprise and Budget have ditched programmes with the NRA, as have security system providers like Symantec, LifeLock and Norton as well as First National Bank of Omaha and insurance providers Chubb and MetLife.

Gun control activists have also heaped pressure on Amazon and other online streaming platforms to drop the NRA's video channel, NRATV, which features gun-friendly programmes made by the group.

The 5m-member strong NRA has not responded directly to the #BoycottNRA movement, but on Thursday its chief executive Wayne LaPierre said "opportunists" were using the school shooting on 14 February to curb gun owners' rights. US President Donald Trump has spoken out in support of the NRA, calling the people who work at the organisation "great people and great American patriots," in a tweet.

