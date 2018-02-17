Ukip vote to sack leader Henry Bolton

Oliver Gill

Ukip members have voted against leader Henry Bolton at a party meeting in Birmingham today.

The vote of no confidence comes after he was embroiled in a controversy over his partner sending racist text messages. It will likely trigger the fourth leadership race in 18 months.

An emergency general meeting was held at Birmingham's International Convention Centre.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

