Lynsey Barber

London's transport regulator has promised to get tough on Uber and other ride-hailing companies, admitting that current rules are failing to keep up with technological developments.

"The private hire market is unrecognisable from when current legislation was introduced. The growth of ride-sharing and other advances mean that regulation has to be fit for the next decade and not the last," said interim director of licensing, regulation and charging at Transport for London, Helen Chapman.

"Our vision sets out clearly how we will manage these new developments that improve convenience for customers, while ensuring safety remains our top priority."

New rules being considered for private hire vehicles (PHV), include clearer reporting of offences, and potentially allowing customers to chose who they share a ride with. Forcing companies to share their data with TfL and incorporating workers rights into licensing decisions could also be on the table.

TfL also signalled that licences for PHVs could now be offered for shorter times as standard to keep up with regulatory changes. They are usually granted for five years, but recently have been dished out for periods of a few months when they come up for renewal.

It's one of the most significant moves yet by the under pressure regulator seeking to manage the growing number of companies offering new ways of travelling in the capital.

It comes after TfL said it would not renew Uber's licence over safety fears late last year - now the subject of a legal battle - and as other challengers have been met with barriers to launching services in London.

TfL had already put forward some proposals here and there for regulatory reform, including ditching minicab's exemption from the congestion charge and increasing licensing fees.

Changes will also apply to what is referred to as Demand Responsive Transport (DRT), such as the Gett and CityMapper taxi-bus hybrid routes unveiled last year.