Frank Dalleres

Britain’s Elise Christie fought back tears after suffering further heartache at the Winter Olympics in the final of the women’s 500m short-track speed-skating on Tuesday in Pyeongchang.

Triple world champion Christie, hoping to heal the scars of three disqualifications at Sochi four years ago, crashed after what she felt had been a push from silver medallist Yara van Kerkhof of Holland.

Italian Arianna Fontana won gold after pipping home favourite Choi Min-jeong, who was later disqualified. Canada’s Kim Boutin took bronze.

“My feeling is I was knocked over, I didn’t fall on my own. It’s tough. I’ve worked so hard for the 500m. It’s just been taken away from me,” said Christie.

“Even in the semi-final I got crashed and ended up in [unfavourable] lane four. I know it’s short track and I’m supposed to be prepared for this but it still hurts.”

Christie admitted she would need time to get over her disappointment before returning to the ice for the 1,500m, on Saturday, and her favoured event, the 1,000m, on Tuesday.

“I’ve got a few days to reset. It’s still almost a week until my best distance, so that’s a positive,” the 27-year-old added.

“It’s just that right now I just can’t see living with this feeling. It’s out of my control. I got knocked over and that’s that. I don’t think I’ll be taking many positives tonight.”

British cross-cpuntry skier Andrew Young finished 45th in the men’s individual sprint classic. He is due to resume competition on Friday in the 15km free event.

Skeleton trio Lizzy Yarnold, Laura Deas and Dominic Parsons continued to impress in training as they prepared for their first heats this week. Defending champion Yarnold and Deas begin on Friday, while Parsons starts his campaign tomorrow.

