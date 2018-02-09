Oliver Gill

Shares in FTSE 250 travel agent Hogg Robinson rocketed this morning after agreeing terms for a £400m takeover by credit card giant American Express.

Separately, Hogg Robinson said it had inked a £141m deal with Visa to sell payments software subsidiary Fraedom.

Global Business Travel – a company owned by Amex and Juweel Investors – is offering between 110p and 120p for Hogg Robinson. Shares closed yesterday evening at 78p each, they are currently at 116p.

The Amex offer values Hogg Robinson at between £376m and £411m – depending on the timing of the Fraedom disposal.

Read more: Amex says credit card fee ban will create "a level playing field"

"Today's deal is attractive for Hogg Robinson Group's shareholders and an exciting next step for Fraedom," said Hogg Robinson chief executive William Brindle.

"This combination will mean that Fraedom's employees and their clients will benefit from Visa's reach and deep knowledge of the digital payments industry. Under the company's leadership, Fraedom has become a leading software-as-a-service technology company and we wish them further success under new ownership."

The Fraedom sale is subject to shareholder approval and Hogg Robinson said it had already received undertakings in its favour from 46.9 per cent of investors.

Read more: Balfour appoints Hogg Robinson finance boss to replace Magrath