Global sell-off drags on as US markets drop

US stock markets remained unstable today after a week of wild swings.

At the time of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.62 per cent at 24,489.55, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both shed 1.5 per cent.

The Vix, Wall street's so-called fear gauge, was up more than 14 per cent at 31. The index spiked to about 50 on Tuesday amid highly volatile trading.

Meanwhile, the UK's blue-chip index closed 1.49 per cent lower at 7,170.69.

"The current sell-off in global equities has been a long time coming. Prior to the price action over the last ten days, the major US indices had rallied almost without interruption since the Brexit vote in June 2016," said David Morrison, senior market strategist at GKFX.

"While well overdue, the sell-off in US stock indices has still left its mark.

"When markets experience this kind of turbulence it often takes time to see what the longer-term repercussions may be. The question is whether there’s been some serious damage done, either in terms of breaches of key technical trading levels or a change in overall market sentiment," Morrison said.

