Lynsey Barber

The number of jobs related to blockchain technology is rocketing - as is interest in the positions - according to new jobs data, on the back of the rising price of bitcoin.

Blockchain job vacancies tripled in December 2017 to 83 job listings per million, up from 26 per million in the same month a year earlier.

Read more: Shell just made its first investment in a blockchain startup

And there were 73.1 clicks per million from candidates interested in the jobs, up from 8.8 per million in December 2016.

Interest in blockchain jobs is rising at a faster rate, helping close a skills gap that was noticeable in 2016 before the technology entered the mainstream said Indeed, the jobs site which compiled the figures. Vacancies had outstripped candidates by four to one at the start of 2017.

"While the number of opportunities and searches remains modest, Indeed’s data shows companies are increasingly seeking experts to focus on this new technology - and jobseekers have been quick to react," said Indeed UK managing director Bill Richards.

‘‘It is worth noting that these are specialised roles and they can be hard to fill. However, blockchain is a field that is certainly worth watching as both jobseekers and employers seize the opportunity to capitalise on its potential.’’

The most in demand blockchain related role is currently developer, followed by recruiter and software engineer. The average salary for roles requiring blockchain expertise is £30,117.

The top 10 most in demand blockchain job roles