Monday 29 January 2018 11:01pm

Government Brexit analysis says UK will be worse off under all scenarios

 
Oliver Gill
Theresa May Launches The Government's 25 Year Environment Plan
Source: Getty

The government's latest analysis of Brexit's impact concluded the UK will be worse off under every scenario modelled, according to reports.

Entitled "EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing”, the assessment was dated this month.

Reported by Buzzfeed, under a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU, economic growth would be five per cent lower over the next 15 years compared with current forecasts, the analysis concluded.

A "no deal" Brexit, with Britain reverting to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, would see growth eight per cent lower over the same period. Continued access to the single-market by way of membership of the European Economic Area would be comparatively better, with growth two per cent lower.

Each scenario assumes the UK will strike a trade deal with the US.

Short-term shocks to the UK economy from adjusting to a new customs arrangement were not included in the assessment.

The tightly-guarded report, prepared by Whitehall officials for the Department for Exiting the European Union, is due to be presented to key ministers at one-to-one meetings this week, the Times reported today.

Government sources told Buzzfeed the findings would not be made public on account of them being "embarrassing".

Anti-Brexit campaigners said the findings proved Brexit was "a colossal act of economic self-harm".

"We are reading about an economy facing the abyss," said Best for Britain chief executive Eloise Todd.

The Department for Exiting the European Union has been approached for comment.

