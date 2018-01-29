Government Brexit analysis says UK will be worse off under all scenarios

Oliver Gill

The government's latest analysis of Brexit's impact concluded the UK will be worse off under every scenario modelled, according to reports.

Entitled "EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing”, the assessment was dated this month.

Reported by Buzzfeed, under a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU, economic growth would be five per cent lower over the next 15 years compared with current forecasts, the analysis concluded.

A "no deal" Brexit, with Britain reverting to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, would see growth eight per cent lower over the same period. Continued access to the single-market by way of membership of the European Economic Area would be comparatively better, with growth two per cent lower.

Each scenario assumes the UK will strike a trade deal with the US.

Short-term shocks to the UK economy from adjusting to a new customs arrangement were not included in the assessment.

The tightly-guarded report, prepared by Whitehall officials for the Department for Exiting the European Union, is due to be presented to key ministers at one-to-one meetings this week, the Times reported today.

Government sources told Buzzfeed the findings would not be made public on account of them being "embarrassing".

Anti-Brexit campaigners said the findings proved Brexit was "a colossal act of economic self-harm".

"We are reading about an economy facing the abyss," said Best for Britain chief executive Eloise Todd.

The Department for Exiting the European Union has been approached for comment.