Rebecca Smith

London mayor Sadiq Khan today announced the next 13 Tube stations going step-free and said they will be completed by spring 2022.

The stations to benefit are North Ealing, Rickmansworth, Wimbledon Park, Boston Manor, Burnt Oak, Debden, Hanger Lane, Ickenham, Northolt, Park Royal, Ruislip, Snaresbrook and Sudbury Hill. Combined, they record more than 33m passenger journeys each year.

The news marks the next tranche of £200m the mayor is investing as part of a drive to improve step-free access across the London Underground network.

Read more: TfL doesn't "fully understand" why passenger numbers are falling

Khan wants to reach a target of 40 per cent of Tube stations being step-free by 2022, compared to the current level of 27 per cent.

The 13 stations that have now got funding to go step-free Boston Manor - 2.32m journeys a year Burnt Oak - 4.52m journeys a year Debden - 2.47m journeys a year Hanger Lane - 4.10m journeys a year Ickenham - 1.17m journeys a year Northolt - 5.16m journeys a year North Ealing - 0.91m journeys a year Park Royal - 2.02m journeys a year Rickmansworth - 2.46m journeys a year Ruislip - 1.95m journeys a year Snaresbrook - 2.69m journeys a year Sudbury Hill - 1.98m journeys a year Wimbledon Park - 1.89m journeys a year

Newbury Park, Bromley-by-Bow and Buckhurst Hill are set to be step-free this year, with work wrapping up at Harrow-on-the-Hill next year. Then Amersham, Cockfosters, Mill Hill East, Osterley and South Woodford will have work getting underway.

The mayor said:

It’s vital that we make our transport network accessible to all Londoners and visitors. That’s why I vowed to significantly improve the services offered at our stations for those with disabilities, parents with pushchairs or anyone who struggles with their mobility. These improvements are going to make a big difference in helping Londoners move around our city and show the real progress we are making to improve accessibility right across the capital.

To decide the order of which stations to provide step-free access to, a prioritisation process is carried out assessing how deliverable it would be, cost, and benefits.

As part of the Tube accessibility work, a new lift contract has also been introduced to be replicated across a range of stations.

TfL said it provides the same reliability, but at lower cost, and is quicker to install. It has estimated savings of £15m will be made for reinvestment in the capital's transport.

Caroline Sheridan, London Underground director of renewals and enhancements, said: “Not only are we investing more than ever before but we’re putting every aspect of the process under the microscope to see how work can be sped up and improvements made in the most efficient way. By devising a new, market-led lift contract, we can deliver the improvements sooner and take the unprecedented levels of investment further than ever before.”

Read more: Mayor's concerns over Crossrail 2 delays aired in letter to chancellor