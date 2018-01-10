Wednesday 10 January 2018 12:28pm

Daimler invests in What3Words, a British tech startup mapping the entire world with words

 
Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Mercedes To Offer Non-Leather Seats In Its Vehicles
Mercedes maker Daimler is one of several car companies turning to tech (Source: Getty)

Daimler has taken a stake in an innovative British mapping startup that created an entirely new postcode system for Mongolia last year.

The German carmaker behind Mercedes has taken a 10 per cent stake in What3Words, a startup creating a three word address for each nine square area on the planet.

The deal, the value of which has not been disclosed, follows the two working together on a feature for Mercedes vehicles that lets drivers get to destinations just by saying or typing the three words.

"With Mercedes-Benz User Experience, we have moved one big step closer to our goal of making the vehicle into a mobile assistant," said Daimler's head of digital and mobility.

"Our collaboration with What3words is heading in exactly this direction: Inputting locations in a simple way makes life easier for our customers and ensures a special experience. For this reason, we will further expand out cooperation with What3words in future and develop new fields of application."

The startup, founded in 2013, boasts several existing backers, including Force Over Mass Capital, Horizon Ventures and Intel Capital, the venture arm of the chipmaker.

Tags

Related articles

Sadiq Khan taps Bloomberg to help draft London's smart city strategy
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Uber's facing a fresh challenge in London with two new rivals pulling up
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Daimler and Bosch announce tie-up to bring driverless taxis to the roads
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff