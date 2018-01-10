Lynsey Barber

Daimler has taken a stake in an innovative British mapping startup that created an entirely new postcode system for Mongolia last year.

The German carmaker behind Mercedes has taken a 10 per cent stake in What3Words, a startup creating a three word address for each nine square area on the planet.

The deal, the value of which has not been disclosed, follows the two working together on a feature for Mercedes vehicles that lets drivers get to destinations just by saying or typing the three words.

"With Mercedes-Benz User Experience, we have moved one big step closer to our goal of making the vehicle into a mobile assistant," said Daimler's head of digital and mobility.

"Our collaboration with What3words is heading in exactly this direction: Inputting locations in a simple way makes life easier for our customers and ensures a special experience. For this reason, we will further expand out cooperation with What3words in future and develop new fields of application."

The startup, founded in 2013, boasts several existing backers, including Force Over Mass Capital, Horizon Ventures and Intel Capital, the venture arm of the chipmaker.