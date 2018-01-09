Oliver Gill

Persimmon boss Jeff Fairburn is in line to collect a bonus of more than £100m after the housebuilder posted a nine per cent growth in annual sales.

"Modestly" ahead of consensus expectations, Persimmon profits were boosted by average selling prices rising three per cent.

Annual revenues were £3.42bn as Persimmon increased legal completions by 872 new homes to 15,171.

As a result of a pay deal agreed with overwhelming shareholder support five years ago, today's figures mean Fairburn is in line for a bumper payday.

Last month Persimmon chairman and the chair of its remuneration committee quit after it was revealed Fairburn along with 140 senior management were in line for payouts totalling an estimated £800m in aggregate.

Today, Fairburn's bonus, which will come in the form of shares, drew criticism from some experts.

"Although he has done a good job at the top of the company, it's happened because the government changed the regulations and they've had a huge dollop of luck from Help to Buy," Cranfield School of Management professor Ruth Bender told the BBC.

There is obviously an element of good management in it, but they would have never made those good results without the regulation.

Since 2012 Persimmon said it had made a "significant contribution to increasing UK housing supply" by building more 80,000 new hones. Annual production has jumped by 70 per cent.

Cash coffers swelled in 2017 jumping from £913m 12 months ago to £1.3bn.

