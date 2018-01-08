Lynsey Barber

The market cap of a joke cryptocurrency has doubled in less than a week, shooting past the $2bn mark in the latest sign of the craziness of the crypto world.

Dogecoin, based on a Shiba Inus dog internet meme which first emerged in 2013, had already hit the headlines last week when it passed the $1bn mark.

The value of Dogecoin has increased more than 6,000 per cent in the past year.

The rise and rise of bitcoin over the past year has spread to other cryptocurrencies - joke or not - with Ripple also starting the year on a high as it overtook ethereum as the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap.

The creator of Dogecoin, Jackson Palmer, has not cashed in like other early adopters. He told the podcast Coloring Crypto on Sunday that he did not invest until 2017 and tweeted that he has not held "a substantial amount" of Dogecoin since 2015.

Based on estimated holdings, the anonymous creator of bitcoin became a billionaire on paper on the back of the boom.

Commenting on Dogecoin's rise, he said it was a barometer for "crypto-mania and speculation" and that the current market is a bubble.

"I have a lot of faith in the Dogecoin Core development team to keep the software stable and secure, but I think it says a lot about the state of the cryptocurrency space in general that a currency with a dog on it which hasn't released a software update in over two year has a $1bn plus market cap," he said.

Here are my full, un-cherry picked thoughts: pic.twitter.com/BBfYtVBhrf — Jackson Palmer (@ummjackson) January 5, 2018

Palmer said that cryptocurrencies are more like stocks than currency, a trend that is likely to continue.

"I think 2018 will be a year that cryptocurrency in its current form at least is finally written off as a currency, or a means of exchange. I think It's going to be cemented as akin to stocks, or digital stocks in technology," he said.

Dogecoin is now among the world's most valuable cyptocurrencies according to coinmarketcap.com.