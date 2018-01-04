Revealed: Peel Hunt's top growth stocks for 2018

Lucy White

Brushing aside the warnings of a stock market bubble ready to burst, which have been flying around in recent weeks, broker Peel Hunt today released its list of top growth stocks for 2018.

Based on earnings per share and sales, over the last two years and the next two years' predictions, Peel Hunt's selection ranges from Just Eat to clothing retailer Asos to Nostrum Oil & Gas.

The broker noted that 2017 had been a strong year for growth stocks, with the earnings per share of its selections from 12 months ago increasing by an average of 28 per cent. Top performers included estate agent Purplebricks, support services business Restore, price comparison site GoCompare and retailer B&M.

Read more: Hargreaves Lansdown's five stocks to watch in 2018: From life insurance to Irn Bru to that well-known heritage check

These were the top ten of Peel Hunt's picks with the largest predicted earnings per share growth in 2018: