Lynsey Barber

The government is promising to sort out mobile phone signal on trains across Britain that would let every passenger stream movies straight to their smartphone, with no interruption while travelling through reception "back holes".

Plans for laying fibre optic cables alongside train tracks to provide gigabit broadband wi-fi and mobile masts to bring 5G to rail journeys are being mulled over as part of its goal of making the UK a world leader in the technology.

The government said it wants to "dramatically improve" connectivity for passengers by 2025 - including insuring that signal is not cut off through tunnels - and is consulting on how it can be achieved.

Read more: TfL is working on plans to bring 4G mobile signal to the Tube from 2019

“We want people to be able to get connected where they live, work and travel," said digital minister Matt Hancock.

"This means improving connections on Britain’s railways now, and making sure they are fit for the future. We’ve got a long way to travel but our destination is world-class signal for passengers. This will not only make journeys more enjoyable and productive, but will help improve the operation and safety of the railway and deliver economic benefits for the whole of the UK."